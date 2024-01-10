Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Assuring that the Karnataka government would come up with a new clean mobility policy, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Wednesday invited the Japanese delegation to consider investing in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Taking to social media handle X, Patil posted, "Strengthening Karnataka-Japan Ties! Honoured to engage in a fruitful dialogue with Consul General Shri Nakane Tsumoto Ravaru and distinguished parliamentary delegates, fortifying the robust Karnataka-Japan relationship. The collaboration between Karnataka and Japan has thrived, and the state government is dedicated to taking it to new heights."

"With over 525 Japanese companies, including industry giants Toyota and Honda, actively involved in industrial activities, Karnataka is a hub of innovation. The Japan Industrial Township in Tumkur and the Japan-India Startup Hub are fostering collaboration between startups from both countries. I've extended a warm invitation to more Japanese companies with technological expertise to invest and contribute to Karnataka's continued growth," Patil posted.

While speaking at a meeting with the Japanese parliamentary delegation, he said that the government aims to position Karnataka as the premier destination for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

"The focus will be on the entire value chain related to e-mobility, from battery and cell manufacturing, component production, original equipment manufacturers, charging and testing infrastructure, to research and development," the minister explained.

"Karnataka and Japan share many similarities, which include their focus on major industries like auto and auto components, engineering and machine tools, chemicals, innovation and R&D," he added.

Saying that the state would like to partner with Japan in achieving our aspiration of becoming a global manufacturing hub, he emphasised that the Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru district is a testimony to the long-standing industrial collaboration between Karnataka and Japan.

Further, the Japan-India Startup Hub, an online platform, has been facilitating bridging the gap between India and Japan, leading to synergy to promote joint innovation in both economies.

Karnataka is home to over 525 Japanese companies operating across industry sectors, with around 70 companies having an active manufacturing presence in the state, Patil said.

Members of Parliament from Japan Taro, Hideto, Susumu, Kazuhiro, the Consul General in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, and the Deputy Consul General in Bengaluru, Hokuto, were among those who represented the delegation.

Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present. (ANI)

