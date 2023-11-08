Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): A round table discussion headed by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, about the proposed "Knowledge, Healthcare, Research & Innovation City" (KHIR City) will be held on November 10 (Friday) at Vidhana Soudha, said officials.

"The proposed KHIR City would be established in an area of 1,000-2,000 acres in the vicinity of about 50-80 km from Bengaluru and it would serve as an innovation-driven hub dedicated to pioneering research in healthcare and education, setting global standards," MB Patil said.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: EC Announces Re-Polling at Muallungthu Polling Station in Aizawl South-III on November 10 Due to Technical Reason.

Several ministers including IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, experts from various fields such as Kris Gopalakrishnan, Devi Shetty, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Prashant Prakash, Deepak Venugopalan (Manipal Group of Hospitals), Sharan Patil, LS Shashidhara (Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences), Aravind Melligeri (CEO, Aequs), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Foubde, Zerodha), Kasaragodu Ullas Karanth, and Dr Hrishikesh Krishnan (Director, IIMB) will be present.

"The purpose of the meeting is to gather professionals from government, medical institutions, private companies, research centres, and academia to collectively craft a visionary blueprint with detailed objectives and distinctive features for the city," Patil explained.

Also Read | 40% Indian Employees Set To Quit Job in Next Six Months Due to Poor Technology at Work: Report.

He said that there would be a discussion to formulate a strategic roadmap with clear timelines and key milestones.

"The objective of the meeting includes constituting dedicated subgroups to execute specific components of the overall strategy," the Minister added.

Suggestions on project structuring models to ensure commercial viability and balanced public-private sector participation will be pondered upon, he stated.

"A visual presentation will also be a part of the meeting which will be attended by Principal Secretary of Industries Department S Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and BCG partner Anshul Gupta among other dignitaries," said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)