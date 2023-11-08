Aizawl, November 8: The Election Commission on Wednesday directed re-polling at one polling station in Mizoram's Aizawl South-III constituency on Friday, officials said. A senior election official said that the polling personnel in the Muallungthu polling station under Aizawl South-III constituency conducted the actual voting in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) without holding the mandatory mock-poll in the polling station on Tuesday. Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga Leaves Polling Station Without Casting His Vote, Says 'Machine Was Not Working, Will Come Back After Morning Meal' (Watch Video).

Fresh balloting would take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the Muallungthu polling station where a total of 1,084 electors, including 548 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday, the official said.

Like previous elections, the Mizoram Assembly elections were held on Tuesday without any incident and in a festive mood with around 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors casting their votes. The voting percentage is likely to increase, as final reports are yet to come from far-flung districts. Most Mizoram elections, including parliamentary polls, record over 80 per cent voting. Counting of votes would take place on December 3.

