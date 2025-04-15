Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police seized drugs, cash, and vehicles worth over Rs 6.77 crore and arrested 10 individuals, including a foreign national and nine, in separate operations in Karnataka.

Bengaluru City police Commissioner B Dayanand in a statement said that an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Team resulted in the arrest of a suspect from Kerala who was found in possession of 3.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, Rs 26,06,500 in cash, and a mobile phone. The total value of the seized items is Rs 4.5 crore.

Also Read | Jabalpur: Doctors Save Life of 6-Month-Old Baby Girl From Damoh After Yellow Worm Gets Stuck in Her Chest; Successfully Remove Chicken Piece From Toddler’s Windpipe in Second Case.

"In a separate operation, a foreign national was arrested, with authorities seizing 1 kg of MDMA crystals, one mobile phone, and a two-wheeler. The total value of the confiscated items is Rs 2 crore," Commissioner B Dayanand said in the statement.

In another related development, eight individuals from Kerala were arrested in a drug trafficking case. The police confiscated 110 grams of MDMA, 10 mobile phones, one tablet, and two cars. The total value of the items seized was Rs 27 lakh.

Also Read | India Rapidly Emerging As Global AI Leader Under PM Narendra Modi's Vision: JK Tech President and CEO Sameer Nagpal.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police arrested a person in connection with the abduction of a woman and the theft of her gold chain, valued at Rs 1.20 lakh.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka Police Station in the capital city of Karnataka.

According to the police, the petitioner, who resides in a women's PG at Kattiganahalli, filed a complaint at the Yelahanka police station on March 26, 2024.

In her complaint, she stated that on the night of March 26, while returning to her PG after shopping with a friend, an unknown person approached from the opposite direction and forcibly took her gold chain, weighing approximately 15 grams, from her neck. A case of abduction was registered at Yelahanka police station based on her statement.

During an investigation, the police explored multiple angles and gathered inputs from local informants. Acting on credible information, on March 28, a person was apprehended on the main road of Kattiganahalli under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka police station. During interrogation, the accused confessed to kidnapping Sara in connection with the case.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had pawned the stolen chain at a pawnbroker shop in Madanpally, Andhra Pradesh.

On the same day, police recovered the 15-gram gold chain from the location. The value of the recovered chain is Rs1,20,000.

The accused was produced before the court on March 29, 2025, which remanded him to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)