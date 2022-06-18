New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state has been powering the technology-based development and this will be the biggest contribution to the development of the country.

This came while speaking at a conclave "What India Thinks Today Global Summit-2022" organised by the TV9 Network in New Delhi.

At the event, the chief minister said that Karnataka has been identified as the growth engine of the country and it has a long history of technological development.

"Karnataka is home to the largest number of premier institutions in aerospace, defence and industrial production both in the public and private sectors," he said.

Highlighting Karnataka's importance in the country's economy, Bommai said most of the leading R&D Centers ranging from IT and BT to Artificial Intelligence are in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka is the state with the highest number of R&D Centers. About 400 out of the 500 fortune companies have their presence in Bengaluru. Karnataka is leading others in IT, BT, aerospace and startups," Bommai said.

On being asked about the benefits of double engine government, Bommai said, "Double engine government is definitely beneficial. Many works would have smooth sailing if the doors of Delhi are open. Policies are framed in Delhi, it is the international gateway, only a double engine government can pave the way to attain international level."

The Chief Minister further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader with a long-term vision. He has accorded priority for skills development.

"Karnataka is rich in skilled manpower. The Prime Minister has changed the perception of seeing the huge population as a burden to seeing it as an asset terming it as a 'Demographic Dividend'. The Karnataka state is reaping huge gains from demographic science and its achievement is attracting other states too," Bommai said.

The chief minister further added that the defence sector has a big presence in the state under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

"DRDO has many research centers in Karnataka, it is the first state to have signed MoUs with leading Semiconductor companies. The state would soon start manufacturing semiconductors. This is our strength. So the Double Engine Government is bound to bring huge benefits to the state," he said.

"We have the highest number of startups and unicorns. The policies being framed in Delhi have had a direct impact on Karnataka," Bommai said.

Further, he said PM Modi's concept of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' is the new model of growth.

"Karnataka's ecosystem, R&D base, and skilled manpower have proved ideal for setting up and growth of startups," Bommai said. (ANI)

