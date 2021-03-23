Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): Karnataka has reported 2,010 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 973,657 and the death toll to 12,449.

The total recoveries have are about 946,000 and the state has 15,595 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,280 cases followed by Kalaburagi with 129, Mysuru 100, Bidar 76 and Dakshin Kannada 74.

The cumulative cases in Bengaluru Urban stand at nearly 420,000. (ANI)

