Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday burned the Pakistani national flag in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Accountant General (AG)'s office in protest against the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup match.

People in Bengaluru protested against the match, chanting slogans "BCCI murdabad...murdabad...murdabad" on the street.

Earlier in the day, Women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Mumbai with 'sindoor', opposing India's participation in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey had written a letter to broadcasting Sony Pictures Private Limited on Sunday, asking them to stop the live telecast of India Pakistan match that is to be held in Dubai today.

In a letter addressed to Sony Live, Anand Dubey said, "We request you put a complete ban on the live broadcast of India Pakistan Asia Cup match, 2025, that is to be held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium".

Anand Dubey further said, "The match should not be broadcast in India. We expect a speedy and positive response from you."This letter by the UBT leader comes in response to the Asia Cup 2025 match that is to be held between India and Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The match is facing a lot of criticism from the political party.

Indian Cricket fans also have divided opinions on the upcoming India-Pakistan match, referring to the recent unrest between the two countries.

Furthermore, one such cricket fan from Mumbai, Shubham Chavan, told ANI that the "Match should not take place."

"The match should not take place. But as a sportsman, it should. India vs Pakistan is a big match. The matches are thrilling. It goes till the last over. So, it will be entertaining. India will win," Chavan shared.

Asgar Ali, a Cricket enthusiast in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said, "This match should not be played. Such a big incident took place in our country, but still we are playing a cricket match against them. According to me, we should boycott this completely..."

However, another cricket fan had a different opinion, "The match should be taking place. Sports and war are two different things. We should not mix them. We will watch this match definitely..."

The Indian cricket team will play against its arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. (ANI)

