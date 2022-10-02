Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): A 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the accused thrashed the victim after suspecting him of having committed theft.

Also Read | Gujarat: Four Teachers of Hathaj Primary School in Kheda Suspended For Forcing Students to Chant ‘Ya Hussain’ at Garba Event (Watch Video).

According to the police, the boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of upper caste people around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Kempadenahalli village, 80 km from Bengaluru.

Following the matter, 10 people have been booked under the SC/ST Act.

Also Read | Inflation May Fall to 5.2% Next Fiscal on Normal Rains, Ease in Supplies Sans No Exogenous Shocks: RBI Report.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 355 (assault to dishonour person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for false mark), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (prosecution of common object) and under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(z) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015," the police official said.

Chintamani Rural Police have recorded the statements of the victim boy and his mother.

The Mother of the boy told ANI that she was not even aware of why they were beaten and treated so badly. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment in hospital at Chickaballapur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)