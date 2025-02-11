Haveri (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): Three people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in the early hours of Tuesday near Gudugur Cross in Ranebnur Taluk, Haveri district, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred between two motorcycles involving two students and a man who was employed at a hotel.

Police said, "The victims included two third-year BSc Agriculture students, both 23-years-old. The victims were on their way to the Mylar fair in the Vijayanagar district. The other victim was identified as Sasikumara, an employee at a hotel in Hanumanamatti village."

Both motorcycles were on the road late at night and it is believed that the inability to see properly at the late hour may have led to the collisions. The impact was severe, and all three riders died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information a team of police officials from the Ranebennur Rural police station reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. They added a case has been registered. Further details are awaited.

Recently in Karnataka, a driver was killed and another injured when their truck collided with a tollbooth in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district.

According to the police, the driver of the truck died in the accident, while another person was injured.

The incident occurred at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near Hospet in Vijayanagara.

The collision was so severe that the truck had overturned, police said. (ANI)

