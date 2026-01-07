Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in an attempt to sell MDMA in Ashokanagar area here and over 3kg of banned synthetic drug valued at Rs 3.5 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

The Ashokanagar Police Station received a specific tip-off from tip-off on December 31 regarding the drug being sold to youngsters during the New Year celebrations, police said.

Based on this information, a case was registered under the NDPS Act at the station, and a person was later arrested near the Hindu cemetery on Hosur Road.

The arrested person, upon interrogation, confessed that he had bought the banned drug MDMA crystal from an unknown person at a low price along with another accomplice, with the intention of selling it during the New Year celebrations and earning more money.

He said that he had hidden the MDMA crystal brought for sale next to a grave in the cemetery. 2 kg 480 grams of MDMA crystal and one two-wheeler used for the crime were seized.

The accused was produced before the Court on January 1 and remanded in police custody for 10 days. He was interrogated and gave information about another accomplice.

Based on the information given by the accused, another accomplice was taken into custody at Mallesh Palya, Baiyappanahalli, on January 4. The person taken into custody confessed to his involvement in the case when questioned.

On January 5, the accused was produced before the Court and remanded in police custody for 14 days. He was interrogated, and it was revealed that he had kept the MDMA crystals brought for sale at his residence in Seegehalli, Kadugodi, and 720 grams of MDMA crystals were seized.

A total of 3 kg 200 grams of MDMA crystal, 01 two-wheelers and one mobile phone used in the crime have been seized from the arrest of the two accused in this case. The total value of these is Rs. 3,50,00,000 (three crore fifty lakh rupees). The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

