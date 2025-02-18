Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 17 (PTI) The grand spectacle of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh became even more special as a confluence of North and South Indian cultures unfolded with the arrival of 200 representatives from the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0' on Monday.

The visit marks the second stop of the ongoing cultural exchange program, which first commenced in Varanasi before moving to Prayagraj and will now continue to Ram Nagari Ayodhya, the UP government said in a statement.

The first group of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, an initiative aimed at reviving the historic ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, two significant centres of education and culture in ancient India, was welcomed with grandeur by the Maha Kumbh Mela and district administration, it said.

A special reception was organised at the Kumbh Retreat Tent City in Sector 22 of Mahakumbh Nagar, where the guests were felicitated, the statement added.

Following the welcome, the delegation proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, where they took a holy dip in the sacred waters and offered prayers.

District Development Officer Bholanath Kanaujia said that 200 guests from Tamil Nadu participated in this sacred ritual.

The objective of Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to bring the two cultures closer and strengthen the bond. The third edition of this initiative has been particularly significant, coinciding with two historic events -- the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the Prana Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the statement said.

Sridhar Radhakrishnan from Panruti, Tamil Nadu, described the Maha Kumbh as a divine and unforgettable experience. "Taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam during Amrit Kaal has been an incredibly spiritual experience," he said.

Similarly, Narayanamurthy, a research scholar from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, highlighted the global significance of the Mahakumbh, saying, "It is not just a cultural confluence between North and South India but also a meeting ground for global culture and brotherhood."

After their sacred bath at Triveni Sangam, the guests were scheduled to visit Lete Hanuman Ji and Shankar Viman Mandapam. However, due to the overwhelming crowds at the Maha Kumbh, the visit could not take place.

Instead, they explored the Digital Kumbh Exhibition, which offered them insights into the grandeur and significance of the Mahakumbh, the statement added.

