Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Expressing his pain at the killings in Valley, Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said they had been seeking the return of Kashmiri Pandits for three decades and Jammu and Kashmir's main minority community "should not go and stay with us with peace and dignity".

The Grand Mufti spoke strongly against violence as a means of solving any issue, noting that every killing is a heinous crime and people should not allow "miscreants to create an atmosphere of mistrust".

Talking to ANI, the Grand Mufti spoke about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

"They (Kashmiri Pandits) shouldn't go, they should stay here. We've been making lamentable cry about their return for last 30 years. Now they've returned and they should stay with us with peace and dignity," he said.

There have been targeted killings in Kashmir by terrorists and Kashmiri Pandits have been among the victims.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. In October last year, prominent chemist M L Bindroo was killed in his shop.

The minority community members have been protesting against targeted killings and some of them have spoken about migrating out of Valley.

The government had informed Parliament in July last year that Kashmiri Pandits have felt "more secure" and over 3,800 youngsters from the community have moved back to Kashmir to take up jobs in various districts under Prime Minister's rehabilitation package.

The Grand Mufti also said Islam and other religions emphasise the security of every human being. Expressing his pain over violence in the Valley, he said that blood of humans and humanity has "become cheap in Kashmir".

"Islam, in fact, every religion, emphasises on the security of every human. If there's an issue, it should be resolved but looking for a solution by spilling blood is against humanity. I think the blood of humans and humanity has become cheap in Kashmir," he said.

The Grand Mufti said spilling the blood of humans and humanity isn't correct under any circumstance.

"Wherever we see the blood of innocent being spilled, we condemn it. It's shameful. There's suspicion among people. They want investigation. I think spilling the blood of humans and humanity isn't correct under any circumstance," he said.

The Grand Mufti emphasised the need to maintain amity and brotherhood between communities and deplored the killings.

"Every killing is deplorable and it's a heinous crime. I feel pain about such killings. I want people to understand that we've to maintain brotherhood between communities. We shouldn't allow miscreants to create an atmosphere of mistrust," Kashmir's Grand Mufti told ANI.

He said the security of people working in the Valley is the responsibility of local residents.

"It (probe) should be done. Until culprits are identified and their intentions are found out...why would they want to do that to a Bihari labourer, besides creating a law and order situation. Their security is our (responsibility)," he said.

"We have to work together to find out who is behind such things. The questions need to be answered," he added.

He noted that tourists have returned to the Valley.

"I don't see complete peace here. Yes, the tourists have returned, normalcy has returned to Kashmir to some extent. But we want to see complete peace and prosperity in Kashmir. But the situation is fragile," he said.There have been targeted killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir and the victims include members of the Kashmir Pandit community, civilians and people in government.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week, 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

