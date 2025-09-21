Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Sunday hailed the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, saying that Kashmir's youth were associating with this marathon with the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' with the belief that India's progress implies Kashmir's progress.

Pointing to one of the goals of this marathon, Sharma added that such sports events inspire the youth to stay away from the menace of drugs.

Speaking to the media on the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, Sharma says, "Various programmes took place under the Sewa Pakhwada, organised from the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister. First blood donation camps, then medical camps, cleanliness programmes, and now a marathon is being organised to instil enthusiasm in youth under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Kashmir's youth is associating with this marathon. This also gives a direction to the youth and encourages them to stay away from addiction. The drug business is trying to enter India from various countries, and under the various policies made by the government of India, there will be strictness, which will keep our upcoming generations safe."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Lucknow on Sunday and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada programme.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, emphasises health and participation of youth.

'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, a nationwide initiative to promote the message of fitness and social awareness, was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7. Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign.

BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya, while announcing the campaign, had said that to mark PM Modi's birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organising 'Namo Yuva Run' at 75 locations in the country on September 21 with the participation of thousands of youth. (ANI)

