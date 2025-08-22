Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday visited the cloudburst and flood-affected areas of Janglote and Ghatti in Kathua district to assess the situation and meet the families impacted by the natural calamity. He also distributed relief material to the affected households.

Speaking to media persons, Union Minister Singh said, "...We have come here and assessed what actions will be taken to provide immediate relief... Today, the DC has arranged for rations at all the relief centres... We have also distributed relief materials on our part..."

"Keeping climate change in view, we have initiated a National Mission through the Department of Science and Technology to preserve the Himalayan ecosystem. While this initiative will work effectively, we also need to contribute at a societal level. Rainfall can be forecasted, but cloudburst incidents occur due to local factors, so keeping that in mind, we can take some preventive measures..." he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that the Government is making every effort for the rehabilitation of affected families. He said that a plan is being chalked out to rehabilitate them and provide appropriate compensation.

Speaking to the Media, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed serious concerns over the sudden cloudburst and flood-like situation in Kathua. He said that the Government is serious about the situation that has arisen due to natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir recently. He alerted the people about such natural disasters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that the Union Territory is on high alert for natural calamities, and everyone needs to take care of them. Natural calamities are a result of global warming.

"The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this hour of crisis. Every possible measure will be taken to ensure their immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the nearby bridge connecting the adjoining villages of Ghatti, which was damaged in the incident. He directed the concerned authorities to take up immediate restoration work.

On August 17, a devastating cloudburst and flash floods struck Kathua district, resulting in significant damage and disruption.

Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government was closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured of every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K."

Even as rescue efforts continue across Kathua, additional Army resources remain on standby to tackle emerging challenges. (ANI)

