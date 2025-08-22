Mumbai, August 22: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl with a mental illness allegedly drowned in a water tub at her residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mumbai's Goregaon East area. The police, after receiving information about the incident, filed a case and launched a detailed probe.

According to the Mid-Day report, the child was last seen sleeping beside her aunt. When family members woke up, they found her missing from the bed. A frantic search led them to the bathroom, where the girl was found inside a water-filled tub, with her head submerged and one leg outside the tub. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

Mentally Challenged Girl Drowns in Water Tub in Mumbai's Goregaon

The family immediately raised an alarm, but the child could not be saved. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

In another incident, a four-year-old girl died after accidentally falling off the window of a 12th-floor house in Naigaon near Mumbai. The incident occurred after the little girl, identified as Anvika Prajapati, was made to sit on the top of a shoe cupboard. From there, she climbed onto the windowsill and fell. Ghatkopar Drain Tragedy: Man Drowns After Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Drain in Mumbai’s Pant Nagar.

A CCTV video of the incident showed the woman picking up her daughter and putting her on the top of a shoe cupboard rack. The woman then wears slippers and picks up her daughter's sandals. Meanwhile, the girl stands on the cupboard, tries to sit on the windowsill, but before she can balance herself on the edge, she falls to the ground.

