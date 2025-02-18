Kathua/Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Two people were taken into custody after Rs 3.36 crore were recovered from their vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police officials said.

The Kashmir-bound vehicle was coming from Delhi and was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, the officials said.

They said a total of Rs 3.36 crore were recovered from the vehicle and both of its occupants, hailing from Srinagar, were apprehended and handed over to income tax department for further investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shobhit Saxena said the cash was found hidden in a specially built cavity under the seats at the back side of the vehicle.

“So far no terror funding angle emerged during investigation which is at a very initial stage,” the SSP said.

