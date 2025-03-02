Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Launching a tirade against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Rao, who was CM for 10 years, ignored irrigation projects, including SLBC where the tunnel collapsed partially.

Reddy, who addressed a public meeting at Wanaparthy after attending several development programmes, alleged that Kishan Reddy is playing the role of 'Saindhav' by stalling the state's development projects, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is positive.

"Though we (previous Congress governments) started SLBC and completed 32 kms (of tunnel), you carried out two of 10 kms and left it to dry up. SLBC project collapsed as work stopped...Is it not your sin, Chandrasekhar Rao," he asked.

Rao, also known as KCR, ignored several projects of Mahabubnagar during his tenure as chief minister despite serving as Mahabubnagar MP earlier, he claimed.

Kishan Reddy is obstructing permissions from Centre for expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail project, Musi rejuvenation project and Regional Ring Road in Hyderabad and others, the CM claimed.

"I had met Modi ji recently. Modi ji wants to do something for us. But, Kishan Reddy is playing the role of 'Saindhav'... Problem is not with Modi. Though Modi is sympathetic towards Telangana, Kishan Reddy is vengeful. He feels sad that his secret friend KCR lost power," Revanth Reddy said.

Kishan Reddy had already dismissed the allegations made against him by the chief minister.

