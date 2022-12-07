Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the G20 all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday slammed KCR and said that he is not following the protocols as an elected chief minister of the state.

He further said that KCR is keeping himself aloof from the Centre and chief ministers of other states due to some kind of insecurity and fear.

"CM KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of the Delhi liquor scam. But he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected CM when chief ministers of all states including non-BJP states irrespective of their ideological difference attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 meeting," Subhash said.

Accusing KCR of not following protocol as an elected Chief minister of Telangana state, he said and alleged that it was utter disregard and his arrogance towards governance.

"It was pride for every citizen as India has been assigned the presidency of G20 and it was a proud moment for the entire nation," Subhash said, adding that KCR should have attended the meeting as an elected executive head of the Telangana state.

He alleged that CM KCR is in a habit of violation of protocol. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state as he thinks that he is above all constitutional obligations. But the people of Telangana have been watching the behaviour of KCR," the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said that KCR has avoided meeting PM Modi face to face on one pretext or another and he skipped four times welcoming the PM whenever he visited the state.

"Not only KCR has been avoiding welcoming the PM, he has also not attended the meetings organised by the Centre with chief ministers such as Niti Aayog and other meetings for the last one year," he added.

PM Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI)

