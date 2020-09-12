Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) `Oximitra' campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The AAP leader addressed his party's workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit of the party said in a statement.

"AAP volunteers have served people by feeding the poor and helping migrants...Through Oximitra campaign we can save lives directly. If we can warn a person whose oxygen levels are low to immediately seek help, then we can save a life," he said.

According to the party, its workers are going door to door and offer to check people's oxygen levels. Falling blood oxygen level is one of the symptoms of coronavirus infection of the lungs.

"It may be a drop in the ocean but this is our way of augmenting the efforts of the government and other agencies. In Delhi everyone has come together to fight the pandemic and that is what we must do in Mumbai too," Kejriwal said further.

The party claimed that in the last two weeks its volunteers met around 10,000 people in Mumbai, mostly in low- income, high-density areas, and advised them on social distancing methods that can be deployed in small spaces.

Kejriwal said he wanted `Oximitra Kendra (center)' of the party in every polling booth area in Mumbai.

The AAP plans to contest the next municipal elections and the cadre will implement his advise to build the organization in the city, Mumbai AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said.

