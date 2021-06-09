New Delhi, June 9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination centre here on Wednesday, a day after his government launched 'Jahan vote, vahan vaccine' campaign in the national capital.

The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies. Delhi: ‘Jahaan Vote, Wahaan Vaccine’ to Include People in 18–44 Age Group for Free COVID-19 Vaccination From June 21, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Vaccination Centre

"जहाँ वोट, वहीं वैक्सीन" अभियान के तहत शुरू हुए एक सेंटर का आज दौरा किया। वहाँ लोग इस बात को लेकर बेहद खुश नज़र आए कि उनके घर के पास ही जहाँ वोट डालने आए थे वहीं अब वैक्सीन भी लग रही है। ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का भी झंझट नहीं, बूथ ऑफ़िसर लोगों के घर जाकर स्लॉट दे कर आ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/F8V2FoX3ox — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 9, 2021

"Visited a centre under the 'Jahan vote, vahan vaccine' today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"There is also no issue of online booking. Booth officers are going to people's houses to allot vaccination slots to them," he added. The campaign was launched at the Ballimaran assembly constituency on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign that has received a "thunderous" response, booth-level officers are visiting people in their wards and encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths.

"Just like BLOs (booth level officers) give slips from door-to-door before voting, in the same way they are giving slips of scheduled slots to people for vaccination," the chief minister said.

To maximise vaccination, Kejriwal said that the BLO would go again to the house of those who do not come to the centre to get the jab despite getting a slot.

"Those who do not show up, the BLOs will go for a second round. Again, their apprehensions will be removed. So, BLOs will be going to the house of each and every person.

The process, he said, had been initiated in 70 wards on Wednesday, and the vaccination for all above 45 years would be completed in Delhi within four weeks. E-rickshaws have also been arranged to take citizens to polling booths to get them vaccinated.

"Our electoral structure is competent enough, if we use it all over the country, we can vaccinate everyone in two to three months," Kejriwal said. He added that it was the responsibility of the government as well as the society and the media "to ward off any rumours regarding the vaccination".

"Today, so many people will go after getting vaccinated and will tell their neighbours that they are not facing any consequences after getting vaccinated. So, it is our responsibility. People have to be made aware. The rumours have to be warded off," he said.

Kejriwal added that people in the 18-44 years age group will also be vaccinated soon after the state receives the vaccines from the Centre.

"We are very thankful to the Supreme Court. It was only after their pressure that it (Centre) was questioned why the people between 18-44 years were being charged, while it was free for others and why private hospitals were allowed to charge such exorbitant costs.

"But even though it was after the pressure from the SC, whatever happened was for the good of the country and I hope that the vaccination drive runs smoothly. The real challenge now is that of availability, if availability improves then I think the entire country can be vaccinated in 2-3 months," Kejriwal said.

