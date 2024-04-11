Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): Anil K Antony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, expressed confidence that the party will 'create history' in the constituency.

Anil Antony questioned the works undertaken by the sitting MP in the constituency, alleging it to be the 'most underdeveloped' in the state.

He also pointed out the lack of an IT park or industrial set-up in the region, adding that the people desire to see change and progress.

"I came here around 5 weeks ago and have been interacting with people across our social spectrum. Here, one thing is clear, people want change. Kerala is in deep economic distress right now. This constituency is the most underdeveloped in the state. It does not have a single IT park or industrial set-up and does not have a single central government PSU-backed unit. I wonder what the MP of the place has been doing in the last 15 years? The people around here want development and progress," the Congress defector said.

"I have interacted with people who have voted for Congress, CPI-M and Kerala Congress for years. They have said that this time, they will vote for change. We are confident that we will create history in Pathanamthitta," he added.

Anil Antony is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in April last year after quitting the Congress party. Anil had served as digital media convenor of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Earlier this week, AK Antony wished Anil's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said incumbent MP and Congress candidate, Anto Antony win the seat again.

"My religion is Congress. Anil Antony should lose. Anto Antony should win in Pathanamthitta," AK Antony said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will go to the polls on April 26.

During the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats. Of these, 15 seats were taken by the Congress, while the rest were won by other UDF members.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

