'First Time in History of Delhi': L-G VK Saxena Thanks Eidgah Imams, 'Brothers' of Muslim Community for Offering Eid Namaz Inside Mosques, Not on Roads

Agency News ANI| Apr 11, 2024 10:15 PM IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena with Eidgah Imams of Delhi. (Photo Credit: X/@LtGovDelhi)
    Agency News ANI| Apr 11, 2024 10:15 PM IST
    Delhi LG VK Saxena with Eidgah Imams of Delhi. (Photo Credit: X/@LtGovDelhi)

    New Delhi, April 11: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena thanked Eidgah Imams and the 'brothers' of the Muslim community for offering prayers inside the mosque premises on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

    Calling it a 'great example of harmony and co-existence', LG Saxena said that Eid namaz was offered inside mosques and not on the roads for the first time in the history of Delhi.

    "This is probably the first time in the history of Delhi that people offered prayers entirely inside mosques and Eidgahs and not on the streets. By doing this today, Delhi has set a great example of harmony and co-existence for the country," LG Delhi shared in a post on social media platform X on Thursday. Eid Namaz Offered Inside Mosques, Not on Roads in Delhi for First Time in History, Says L-G VK Saxena.

    The Delhi LG appreciated the Imams for volunteering on the initiative to ensure no inconvenience was caused to the public. "By organising and offering Namaaz inside the mosque premises at staggered timings, our Imams and Muslim brothers ensured that traffic on the roads was not affected, no untoward incident took place and the common people did not face any inconvenience," the post mentioned. Eid 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Eid-Ul-Fitr.

    According to the LG's office, a meeting was held earlier this month in this regard with several Imams of Delhi. "On April 4, I had discussed and appealed in this regard in a meeting with several respected Imams of Delhi. The community welcomed my suggestion of staggered timings of Namaaz and assured to implement it," the post stated. LG Saxena also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid.

    Delhi L-G LG Saxena Thanks Eidgah Imams:

    "Today, no namaaz was offered on the streets anywhere in Delhi and no untoward incident took place. Everything happened in a cordial atmosphere. It is clear that all issues can be resolved through mutual discussion and goodwill," it said. "Once again, I wish everyone a very happy Eid and thank you for your cooperation," it added.

