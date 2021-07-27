Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday categorically denied that the Covid-19 vaccinations are being carried out at a slow rate in the state stating that the vaccine inoculation percentage in the state was higher than the national average.

Replying to an adjournment motion brought by the opposition United Democratic Front( UDF), in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "The national average of the first dose of COVID vaccine is 26.39 per cent when in Kerala it is 37.38 per cent as on July 26. When the national average for COVID second dose is 7.21 per cent for second dose, in Kerala it is 16.19 per cent."

Further, taking a dig at Union Health Minister, the Chief Minister alleged that the new Union Health Minister had made a sweeping remark that Kerala is carrying out vaccination at slow pace, which is factually incorrect.

"When it was said that Kerala has 10 lakh vaccine stock, the actual stock at our hand was just 5 lakh. On Friday, record vaccination of 4.88 lakh was carried out. Now we have exhausted our stock and is waiting for Centre to dispatch new batch," said Vijayan.

Talking about the lockdowns, he stated that conditions were not good enough to allow the restrictions to be lifted. He slammed the opposition for not accepting the goodwill behind the distribution of free food-kits to people.

Opposition leader of the assembly, VD Sateeshan hit back, alleging that the chief minister was unwilling to accept any constructive criticism. He asked whether it was because of CPI (M) workers, who had started to "depict him like a god".

"When the COVID cases are remaining high, the government should be ready to check if there are any flaws in the current system being followed in the state. Instead the CM is adamant that no change will be made in the system and parroting what the bureaucrats are saying to him. Even if he has acquired stature of 'King or God', we will ask him questions. The Left government is not even ready to discuss the issue in the assembly,"said Satheesan.

IUML MLA and Deputy Opposition leader PK Kunhalikutty who moved the notice of adjournment motion attacked the government, stating that it had failed to support people affected adversely by the pandemic. He slammed the "unscientific lockdown" imposed by the government.

"The people are on the verge of suicide. The government has done nothing for the people and is carrying out unscientific lockdown. The stimulus package are just on papers ," he said.

The opposition staged a walkout after the Speaker denied any further dicussion after chief minister's reply. (ANI)

