Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over the alleged lapses of authorities in the electrocution of a student at a school in Kollam, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said a thorough examination would be conducted into the cause of the accident.

In a statement, the chief minister assured that all necessary precautions would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Mithun, a 13-year-old boy from an economically weaker section, died after receiving an electric shock on his school premises in Thevalakkara village, Kollam district, on Thursday, triggering protests from various opposition parties.

"The incident in which Mithun, a Class 8 student, lost his life due to electrocution is extremely tragic. I share in the grief of Mithun's bereaved family, classmates, teachers, and all others mourning his loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences," the CM said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, termed the incident "truly shocking" and urged the government to launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the student's death.

"Strict legal action must be taken against those responsible. The government must also ensure that such negligence never occurs in any school in the state again," the Congress leader said in a statement.

Launching a scathing attack, he said that if the government and education department couldn't ensure children's safety, their very purpose was in question.

"Five years ago, a 10-year-old girl died from a snakebite inside a classroom in Wayanad. Today, another child has died from electrocution. What kind of safety do our schools really offer? The government and the General Education Department must now be prepared to conduct a physical infrastructure audit of all schools in the state," he claimed.

Satheesan said the Opposition had raised the same demand after the Wayanad incident, but neither the government nor the education department had taken any action.

He stated that at the Thevalakkara school, an electric line had been running over the playground for years.

"A cycle shed was built directly underneath it. Mithun reportedly climbed out through a classroom window to reach the roof of the cycle shed. There are also allegations that there was a delay in switching off the power after he was electrocuted," the Congress leader said.

He questioned how such a hazardous school layout had received a fitness certificate.

"Was it granted because the school is managed by a CPI(M)-led committee? Or has the school been operating all this time without a fitness certificate? The government, the General Education Department, and the minister owe the public an explanation," he said.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that a house would be built for Mithun's family.

The house will be constructed under the leadership of the Scouts and Guides, he added.

Sivankutty also serves as the state president of the Scouts and Guides. Further, he said that the preliminary report from the Director General of Education has been received in connection with the death of Mithun.

"The report has pointed out certain instances of negligence. A detailed report is expected on July 18. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the report," he said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Mithun, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that authorities must take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from recurring.

"Steps must also be taken to ensure the safety of children in schools," he added.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic electrocution of Mithun.

"Heartfelt condolences to his grieving family, friends, and classmates," he said.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have announced an education bandh in Kollam district on Friday, demanding action against those responsible for the student's death.

