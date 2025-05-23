Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday led the closing ceremony of the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations, using the platform to showcase the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s achievements and issue a strong criticism of the Central government's alleged neglect during Kerala's crises.

Speaking at a public event, CM Vijayan said the LDF was entering its tenth year in office and that Kerala had made "significant progress across all sectors" since 2016.

Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

"After completing nine years in office, the LDF government is entering its tenth year. Anyone comparing Kerala's situation in 2016 with the present can clearly see the significant progress the state has achieved across all sectors. Anniversary celebration programmes have been held across the state for the past month. Programmes were completed in all 14 districts, and today marks the concluding ceremony of this grand event," he said.

Calling the evening's roadshow a symbol of popular support, the CM said, "Today's evening roadshow stands as clear evidence of how the people of Kerala have ultimately embraced the state's transformation and progress. It reflects the public's recognition and support for the changes brought about in Kerala."

Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

He underlined the strides made in education, pointing to Kerala's top ranking in the NITI Aayog index, and highlighted a major investment drive.

"Kerala has consistently ranked first in the education sector in the NITI Aayog index not by coincidence, but as a result of focused investment and reform. We have spent nearly Rs5,000 crore to transform the education landscape. Classrooms have become smart classrooms, and schools have been upgraded to hi-tech facilities. Where once we lost 5 lakh students, now over 10 lakh new students have enrolled. This turnaround is the success of the Public Education Protection Campaign."

Vijayan also targeted the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of mismanagement before 2016.

"Imagine if the UDF had continued in power after 2016 instead of the LDF would this transformation have happened? In 2016, they were prepared to shut down 1,000 schools. Instead of gaining students, Kerala would have lost several more lakhs, and the public education system would have collapsed," he said.

The CM discussed health sector improvements in detail, claiming that the LDF government had rescued the system from decay.

"Kerala once stood tall with its health infrastructure, especially post-1987, when the government initiated primary health centres in rural areas. But by 2016, the sector severely declined the lack of doctors, nurses, essential medicines, and even basic facilities. The LDF saw this as a key challenge and launched 'Arogya Keralam' under the mission mode."

He added that the pandemic response proved the system's strength: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala's well-established healthcare infrastructure proved its strength. Just as the health sector rose to the challenge, other core sectors in the state have also witnessed significant development."

On infrastructure, Vijayan said his government resolved the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) impasse by investing heavily in land acquisition.

"In 2016, the National Highways Authority had effectively exited the state due to a lack of progress. The UDF government failed to resolve the impasse. When the LDF returned to power, we re-engaged with the NHAI. The state took the bold step of spending Rs5,600 crore to acquire and hand over the land, something unprecedented in the country."

He hit back at critics who used monsoon-related issues to attack the government, saying, "It's laughable to see these groups, who once did nothing, now speaking in unison to undermine progress. A project long considered impossible has become a reality because of the LDF government's intervention."

The CM launched a blistering attack on the Centre, accusing the BJP government of political discrimination during natural disasters, especially the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Any other state might have collapsed under such compounding crises. At such a critical juncture, the Indian Constitution clearly mandates that the central government must extend support to states in distress. But Kerala received no such assistance."

He recalled how the Centre allegedly blocked foreign aid for Kerala, "We expected help. Instead, when other countries came forward to aid us, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused permission to accept international aid."

Vijayan called this "unprecedented" and added, "No other state has faced such discriminatory treatment during a calamity. BJP's resentment toward the people of Kerala is well-known. What's worse is that the Congress-led UDF, instead of standing with Kerala, chose to align with the Centre."

He also criticised the UDF's stance on a voluntary salary contribution scheme for flood rehabilitation, "We appealed to government employees to contribute a few days' salary as a loan. They responded positively. But the UDF opposed even that they went to court against it. It shows their mindset."

"Not even UDF's MPs raised their voice for Kerala in Parliament during this time. These are the painful truths we had to endure, not just the disasters themselves, but the betrayals that followed," Vijayan concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)