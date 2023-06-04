Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the K-FON project on Monday, which aims to provide high-speed connectivity to households, commercial institutions and government offices throughout the state.

In the initial phase, KFON will offer internet services to 14,000 households that are financially backward and 30,000 government offices, according to the official statement.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Student Climbs Atop Goods Train To Make Video Reel, Electrocuted in Sitamarhi.

The project inauguration will take place at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the legislative assembly.

During the event, KFON Commercial Website and the KFON Mobile App will be launched by KN Balagopal, Minister of Finance and MB Rajesh, Minister of Excise, Local Self-Governments and Rural Development respectively.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: PIL In Supreme Court Seeking Probe by Expert Panel.

K Krishnankutty, Minister of Electricity will unveil the KFON modem.

During the launch, the Chief Minister will also interact with selected KFON subscribers from various backgrounds virtually including economically weaker households, residents of tribal hamlets at Panthaladikkunnu in Wayanad, school students, and a government institution.

Based on the list submitted by the local self-governing bodies, the project will initially provide internet access to 100 houses in each legislative assembly constituency of the state.

KFON has installed IT infrastructure capable of setting up 40 lakh internet connections across the state. Consumers can access internet services at a speed starting at 20 Mbps and can avail of connections of higher speed based on individual requirements.

Dr Santhosh Babu IAS (Retd) Principal Secretary/Managing Director KSITL and KFON said that KFON is a milestone in Kerala's digitalisation.

"The primary objective of the project is to establish widespread, high-speed internet connectivity at an affordable rate, with the ultimate goal of providing internet access to all individuals and Government Institutions," Santhosh Babu said.

"The introduction of the K-FON project will propel Kerala's internet revolution to unprecedented heights, fostering further advancements in the state," he added.

He also expressed his deep sense of privilege in being associated with an initiative that strives to ensure that every member of society is equipped to embrace the digital realm, effectively unifying the entire society in its pursuit of progress.

Presently, KFON has been successfully installed in 26,492 government offices, of which 17,354 offices have live internet access.

According to KFON officials, internet connectivity will be made available to all government offices by the end of June as per the provided list. As of now, KFON has more than 1000 household subscribers and installation of cables for over 7000 connections has been completed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)