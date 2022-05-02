Six members from a sinking ship rescued in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 2(ANI): In an overnight operation, the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday rescued six persons from a sinking 'MSV Malabar Light' in Kerala's Beypore.

Acting on the information received by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai at 2 am on May 1, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-404 was deployed for the rescue of crew members in the sinking ship, informed Southern Naval Command.

"Maritime Rescue Subcentre Beypore telephonically contacted crew of distressed MSV and ascertained that MSV was under voyage from beypore to androth loaded with Construction Materials, Livestocks, Cows etc," reads the official statement.

The Naval Command further informed that the vessel was sunken in position due to flooding in the engine room.

"All crew jumped to a lifeboat and was drifting in area. C-404 reached datum at 0420 hrs, rescued all crew members and took them on board. All crew members have reported healthy condition," Command said.

The rescued crew reached the Beypore harbour by 6:15 am. (ANI)

