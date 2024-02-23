Kozhikode, February 23: A local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PV Sathyanathan, was hacked to death during a temple festival at Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district. The incident happened on Thursday night during a festival at the Cheriyapuram Temple. CPM Leader PV Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Temple Festival in Kozhikode’s Koyilandi.

CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan claimed that the local leader was attacked with an axe. A bandh has been declared in Koyilandy today in protest over the leader's death, he said. Further details are awaited.

