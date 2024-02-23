In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PV Sathyanathan, was brutally murdered while attending a temple festival on Thursday night. Sathyanathan served as the central local committee secretary of Koyilandy town. The crime occurred around 10 pm during a musical event, part of the festival at the Perivattur Cheriyapuram temple. The police have reported that the accused, a 30-year-old man named Abhilash, has surrendered at the station. Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack was personal rivalry. Initial reports also indicate that no other individuals were involved in this heinous crime. Further investigations are underway. Kerala Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Putting Up Obituary Post on His Instagram Page.

CPM Leader Hacked to Death

Kerala | A CPI(M) local leader, PV Sathyanathan hacked to death by an axe, during a temple festival at Cheriyapuram Temple at Koyilandi in Kozhikode last night. A bandh has been declared in Koyilandi today in protest: CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan (File pic: PV… pic.twitter.com/c8F1eZB2ay — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

