Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday arrested film producer-businessman Martin Sebastian in a sexual assault case, officials said.

The Police arrested him on a complaint filed by a woman from Thrissur.

According to the victim's complaint, Martin sexually assaulted her from 2000 Wayanad, Mumbai, Thrissur, and Bengaluru under the pretext of marriage and a chance to act in movies.

She also alleged that the accused cheated her of Rs 78.60 Lakhs and 80 sovereigns of gold. The case was registered in December last year.

Martin approached the Kerala High Court and obtained anticipatory bail last week.

The bail was on the condition that he should appear for questioning at the Ernakulam Central Police Station for four days.

Martin was being interrogated by the police for the last three days, and he was arrested this morning, officials said. (ANI)

