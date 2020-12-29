Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the death of the couple who accidentally immolated themselves while threatening to commit suicide to avoid the eviction process.

The chief minister added that the Kerala government would build a house for the children of the couple.

Speaking to mediapersons in Thrissur, he said, "I have given direction to construct a house for the children of the deceased couple. Also, the educational expense of the children will be taken up by the government. They will get all support from the government."

On Tuesday, the Youth Congress had also visited the house of the deceased couple and promised to build a new house for the children.

Of the couple, Rajan died of severe burn injuries on Sunday night and his wife Ambili died of the burn injuries on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident had happened at Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on December 22.

As the police began evicting a couple from their house based on a court order, the couple resisted the police efforts by attempting suicide by setting themselves on fire.

Meanwhile, Kerala Director general of police (DGP) today ordered an inquiry into the death of couple.

Thiruvananthapuram rural superintendent of police (SP), B Ashokan is in charge of the investigation

The DGP's order came in the wake of allegations levelled against the police that immature handling of the situation by police resulted in the death of couple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)