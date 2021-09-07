Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra governor's office shared pictures with Khan on Twitter and said, "Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call."

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also met Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)