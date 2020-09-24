Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe into the allegation of commission in connection with the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

"The state government has decided to order a vigilance probe. Vigilance director will conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegation that middlemen took a commission in connection with Wadakkanchery Life Mission project," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It was during the probe into the gold smuggling case that the corruption in Wadakkanchery Life Mission project came to the fore with a statement of the accused Swapna Suresh opening up a new controversy.

Allegations were raised by the opposition that huge amount was paid as commission in the project to build 140 apartments in Wadakkanchery with the help of Red Crescent.

The opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who demanded that MoU with Red Crescent be made public today said he is resigning from the post of special invitee in the Life Mission task force.

Demanding a CBI probe, Chennithala said that a Vigilance probe by the state government would not bring out the truth.

"The opposition had demanded a CBI probe into the incident and we stick to the demand. Vigilance has it's limitation to probe a case with international links," he said. (ANI)

