Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) The Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved a proposal to hike power tariff by 20 paise per unit of electricity consumed in the state from October 1.

However, the enhanced tariff will not be applicable for farmers using electricity for agricultural activities and people below the poverty line, the OERC said in a notification.

The commission said it had allowed a "gap" of Rs 660.15 crore in aggregate revenue requirement to provide relief to customers considering the COVID-19 situation.

The OERCs decision came in response to an application by the states lone bulk electricity supplier GRIDCO (Grid Corporation of Odisha) on August 21.

The commission passed an order on September 23 to bring the gap down to Rs 341.15 crore.

"The consequential rise in retail supply tariff and open access charges for distribution licensees and utilities will be effective in the state from October 2020," it said.

