Sabarimala (Kerala) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board have made all necessary arrangements to facilitate the pilgrimage to Sabarimala which starts today.

The Sabarimala season is a 41-day pilgrimage that takes place in December and January.

Secretary, Devaswom Board MG Rajamanickaam, said that the government is expecting a large number of pilgrims this year and has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Secretary, Devaswom Board MG Rajamanickaam said, "For this Sabarimala season, the government of Kerala, along with Travancore Devaswom Board have made all the arrangements for the facilitation of all the pilgrims who are coming from outside. The virtual queue website is there, through which all the pilgrims have to pre-book the slot. People who are coming from outside are either visiting through the airport, train route or bus route."

Rajamanickaam also said that the government is working closely with the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are made for the pilgrims. He said that the government is also providing additional transportation facilities to help pilgrims reach Sabarimala.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages in India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, and millions of pilgrims visit the temple every year.

This year's pilgrimage season is expected to be a special one, as it will be the first pilgrimage season since the Supreme Court of India lifted the ban on women of reproductive age from entering the temple.

The Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board are committed to ensuring that all the pilgrims have a safe and comfortable pilgrimage. (ANI)

