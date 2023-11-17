Kolkata, November 17: A man was arrested in West Bengal's industrial township of Durgapur on Friday on charges of first raping a minor girl and subsequently sharing the video of the heinous act with some people, including the victim's mother. After watching the video shared from the mobile phone of the accused, the victim’s mother registered a complaint at Coke Oven Police Station, following which accused Latiful Sheikh, a neighbour of the victim’s family, was arrested.

A senior officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate said that after the arrest, the accused was presented before a court at Durgapur and the public prosecutor sought his police custody. The accused has been charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) under the Indian Penal Code as well as various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the court has sent him to judicial custody. Karnataka Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered After Being Kidnapped by Jilted Lover in Chitradurga; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused

In her complaint, the victim’s mother has claimed that around 15 days back, the victim was invited to the residence of the accused, where he made her unconscious by mixing sedatives in her cold drinks. Thereafter, as per the complaint, the accused not only raped her, but also video recorded the entire incident and shared it some people, one of which reached the victim’s mother also. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi's GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata

The victim’s mother said that initially she did not know anything. Her daughter was shattered after the incident and insisted on going to her grandmothers’ place. Finally, the victim’s mother came to know the real incident and filed a police complaint.

