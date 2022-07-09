Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 9 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan greeted the people on eve of Bakrid.

Eid Gahs have been organised at various parts of the state unlike last year when mass Namaz were absent due to strict restrictions in view of the resurgence of the pandemic.

Khan took it to Twitter and and wished the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"May the celebration which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that fortify our fraternity and social #eiduladha2022," Khan tweeted.

Vijayan wished the "auspicious day" be an opportunity to come together and share the sweetness of brotherhood.

"This day conveys the message that it is the sacrifice of people who give up their own comforts and devote themselves for the good of others that makes the world bright," he said in his message.

Satheesan said Eid-ul-Adha conveys the message of sacrifice, dedication and humanity.

"May the Bakrid celebrations inspire us to radiate the values imparted by these messages in our daily lives," he said.

Last year, only 40 people were permitted for prayers adhering to stringent pandemic protocol. There was no usual festive mood in the mosques across the southern state, which used to witness a sea of devotees since morning during the occasion.

Eid al-Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' falls after two months and 10 days of the observance of the Ramadan (Eid Ul-Fitr) which was celebrated on May 3.

