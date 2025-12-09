Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], December 9 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George responded to UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash's statement on actor Dileep, stating that the party has a policy against women and underlined that the government stands with the victim.

"This leader and the party he is representing - it is quite evident that they have a policy against women, and it is not acceptable... This is also the policy and vision of the party... The government stands with the victim girl continuously..." she said.

Her remarks come a day after a trial court in Kerala acquitted the prominent Malayalam actor and the 8th accused, Dileep, in the 2017 case. As per the judgment, Dileep has been found not guilty of the allegation that he orchestrated the assault.

Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of conspiring and hiring a gang to execute the crime. The case pertained to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

While the actor expressed profound gratitude to his family, supporters and legal team upon acquittal, the Kerala Government has decided to appeal against the judgment. The Kerala Law Minister, P Rajeev, said that he has discussed the appeal matter with the state Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and extended support to the actress.

"The state government's decision is to appeal against the trial court verdict in the actress's attack case. Respected. Discussed this matter with the Chief Minister. The government is with the survival," said P Rajeev on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Dileep's advocate B Raman Pillai on Monday termed the evidence against his client "bogus," calling the case a "conspiracy" against the actor.

Speaking to ANI, Pillai said the court acquitted Dileep because the defence proved that the evidence in the case was "fabricated." (ANI)

