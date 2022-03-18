Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): As many as 847 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday.

About a 100 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital and there were three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll from the infection in the state has gone up to 67,197.

As per the Kerala health bulletin, 1,321 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours in the state.

Kerala tested 22,683 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in India, the overall COVID-19 cases stand at 4,30,04,005.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

