Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): Kerala police department has asked the State government to ban a book that it said contains extreme religious fundamentalism.

The police asked the state government to ban the circulation of the book "Mashari al-Ashwaq ila Masari al Ushaaq" and said the book can misguide the youth into extremism and force them to join terrorist organisations.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 40-Year-Old Security Guard Stabs Wife To Death in Mehrauli; Arrested.

According to the police, the book contains content promoting anti-national attitude and hatred among religions.

Police recommend the government to ban the circulation of the book on all platforms including social media.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Thrashes CA Wife for Not Handing Over Her Salary to Him, Case Registered.

On the matter raised by the Kerala police, the state government has formed a three-member committee to examine and recommend suitably on banning of a book named 'Mashari Al-Ashwaq ila Masari al-Ushaaq'.

The committee will examine whether the book contains any incriminating material or not and will submit the report to the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)