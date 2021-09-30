Ahmedabad, September 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a man thrashed his wife for not giving him her salary. Reports inform that the 27-year-old woman from the Nana Chiloda area of Ahmedabad is a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession. According to a report by TOI, the woman filed a complaint of domestic violence on Tuesday against her husband. In her FIR, she alleged that he used to take her entire salary and thrashed her badly if she objected. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes 30-Year-Old Wife to Death Over Infertility in Muzaffarnagar.

The report quotes the woman saying that she got married to the man from the Nana Chiloda area in August 2018. Soon after their marriage, her husband told her that she would have to give her entire salary to him. He worked at a private firm but still wanted all his wife's salary to be handed over to him. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Thrashes Wife To Death in Almora District; Arrested.

The woman said that when she gave him half of her salary, he thrashed her brutally by saying that he had married her for her salary only and threatened me with dire consequences if she refused to hand it over. The woman added saying that the couple had gone to Botswana in January 2019 to work where her husband beat her regularly for money. But due to the same behavior of her husband of beating her for money, they returned to India in September this year

The TOI report states that when her parents went to meet her at her in-laws’ place earlier this week, her husband humiliated them and told them not to come to his house. After this incident, she left his home and went to stay at her parents’ place and filed a complaint of causing hurt, criminal intimidation and uttering of abusive words along with charges of domestic violence act against her husband.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2021 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).