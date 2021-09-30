New Delhi, September 30: A 40-year-old security guard allegedly killed his wife in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident took place in South Delhi’s Mehrauli extension on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Arjun. He reported;y stabbed his 37-year-old wife Parwati multiple times with a kitchen knife on the road. At the time of the incident, the accused was drunk. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife’s Lover to Death in Talala Village Over Love Affair.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the fight broke out between the couple after Parwati tried to stop Arjun from drinking alcohol. During the quarrel, the accused stabbed his wife to death. Locals and neighbours who were present there did not intervene and stopped the guard from stabbing his wife. The police were informed at around 11:30 pm. Notably, the victim collapsed on the riad. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Visakhapatnam Shocker: Woman Kills 28-Year-Old Lover by Stabbing Him With Sharp Weapon After Heated Argument.

“We received information about the physical assault and rushed to the spot. The team found a blood-stained knife. The injured woman Parwati was shifted to a hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. An enquiry was initiated, and we found that Arjun had stabbed her,” reported the media house quoting Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South).

The accused was arrested on the same night. During the interrogation, Arjun confessed to his crime. The guard hails from Nepal. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

