Idukki (Ker), Aug 12 (PTI) Power generation in six generators in the Moolamattom power house of the Idukki hydroelectric project was affected around 7.30 pm on Thursday due to a technical problem which occurred in their control system, state power department officials said.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said efforts were on to resume power generation at Moolamattom at the earliest.

There is a reduction in 300 MW electricity due to the complaint, officials said.

State Load Dispatch Centre has taken arrangements to buy electricity from other states to deal with the shortage in power supply, they said.

There will be load shedding in various parts of the state till the technical problems are sorted out, officials added.

