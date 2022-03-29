Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday recorded 424 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,31,860.

The southern State also reported 22 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,844, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, six occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 16 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 528 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries in the State reached 64,59,585 and the active cases dropped to 3,555, the release said.

As many as 17,846 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 104 cases, followed by Kottayam (66) and Thiruvananthapuram (56), the release said.

Of the new cases, 28 were from outside the State, 3 were health workers and 358 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 35, the release said.

There are currently 13,569 people under surveillance in various districts of the State and of those 13,259 are in home or institutional quarantine while 310 are admitted in hospitals, the release said.

