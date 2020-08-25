Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Kerala has reported 2,375 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.

In COVID-19 update, the health department informed that there are 21,232 active cases and 40,343 people have recovered in Kerala.

As many as 1,456 cases have tested negative on August 25, added the department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

