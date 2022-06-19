Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 19 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,786 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reporting in the last five days.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani Restaurant Uses Alia Bhatt's Scene for Online Ad, Receives Criticism (Watch Video).

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Rajasthan Congress Protests, Demands Withdrawal of the Scheme.

The caseload is 66,01,884 till date.

Active cases increased to 22,278, according to official data.

There were 5 deaths today, taking the toll of fatalities to 69,889 so far, the data said, adding that 2,072 recovered from the infection today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)