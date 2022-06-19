A Pakistani restaurant has received criticism on social media after using a scene from the popular Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in order to promote an offer meant only for men. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, Alia plays the role of prostitute Gangubai who goes on to become an influential brothel owner. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Twitteratis Laud Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Directorial.

The advertisement used by the Karachi-based-restaurant on Instagram highlights a scene from the movie where the actress calls her first customer. With that poster, the restaurant Swing announced Men's Monday with a 25 per cent discount for men.

"Aaja na Raja - what are you waiting for?" the tagline reads. The ad showed Bhatt standing at the door and a big billboard promoting 25 per cent off on Men's Monday.

View post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swing 🌸 (@swing.khi)

The caption read: "Swings is calling out all the Rajas out there." As soon as it was put on social media, the advertisement received negative attention. Social media users urged for taking it down. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Rs 200 Crore Will Get Burnt’ Comment Over Her Film.

"I puked thrice. seriously w** is wrong with you guys!!!," wrote a user. Another wrote: "What a cheap marketing." An angry netizen commented: "W** is wrong with you guys?? This is a really bad marketing strategy Y'ZY. #disappointed" One even called it a "crass advertisement".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).