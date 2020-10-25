Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday reported 6,843 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 96,585.

As many as 2,94,910 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus.

Also Read | LTC Cash Voucher Scheme: Central Govt Employees Can Submit Multiple Bills to Avail Scheme Benefit.

India's coronavirus count reached 78,64,811 on Sunday after 50,129 new cases were reported. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | BC Election 2020 Results: 7 Punjab-Origin Canadians Win British Columbia Provincial Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)