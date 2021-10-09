Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) After a four day gap, Kerala logged below 10,000 cases on Saturday -- 9,470--, and 101 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,84,109 and the toll to 26,173.

The state had on October 5 logged 9,735 cases, which shot up to 12,616 the following day, touched 12,288 on October 7 and came down to 10,944 on October 8.

Kerala has been showing a declining trend in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post Onam festival in August.

State health minister Veena George said there are 1,13,132 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, out of which 10.4 per cent patients have been admitted in hospitals.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases on Saturday--1,337, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,261 and Thrissur, 930.

Meanwhile, 12,881 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 46,44,211.

"Out of those found infected today, 54 contracted the disease through their contacts while the sources of infection of 8,971 are yet to be traced. Forty eight health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 88,310 samples were tested, she said, adding there are 332 wards across 227 local self government bodies in the state with the weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

There are 3,66,250 persons under observation in the state, of which 13,399 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The Minister also said that 93.3 per cent (2,49,34,697) of the targeted population of Kerala has been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 43,6 per cent (1,16,59,417) have received the second dose.

