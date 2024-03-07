Thrissur (Ker), Mar 6 (PTI) Speculation is rife about Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran, joining the BJP.

The speculation gained traction on Wednesday after Padmaja, a senior Congress leader, deleted a Facebook post dismissing reports suggesting her switching sides.

Also Read | Mission Viksit Bharat 2047: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Says ‘Today, India Is Seen as a Bright Spot by All World Bodies’.

Initially, in response to the reports circulating about her potential move to the BJP, Padmaja clarified via Facebook that it was merely a joke.

However, she later removed the post, intensifying the speculation about her actual intentions regarding joining the saffron party.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)